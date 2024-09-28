The MD of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, has begun the move to boost power supply across multiple networks

The NDPHC boss visited several power-generating firms, including the Alaoji Power Plant and Egbema Power Plant, among others

She says the focus is on optimising the performance of crucial assets while prioritising access to electricity

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), under the leadership of its newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Jennifer Adighije has been on a comprehensive tour of the country’s power infrastructure.

Adighije, a young, vibrant, and experienced engineer, says the focus is on optimising the performance of critical assets while prioritising access to electricity for underserved communities across the country.

NDPHC boss emphasises the importance of power

During her visit to the Calabar Power Generation Plant, one of the 10 generation companies (Gencos) under the NDPHC, Adighije emphasised the importance of maintaining and optimising such assets to meet Nigeria’s growing electricity demands.

“We’re here at the Calabar Genco, one of the key assets of the NDPHC,” she said, addressing journalists at the facility.

“As the new management, we are carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of needs because we know that energy security is one of the cardinal goals of Mr. President,” she noted.

She further stressed the significance of electricity in Nigeria’s socio-economic development: "Mr. President insists on access to electricity for Nigerians because electricity is not a privilege, it is a right.

“We aim to foster energy security by bridging electricity access gaps for vulnerable Nigerians, especially in underserved communities.”

The assessment tour is part of Adighije’s larger plan to ensure the NDPHC is well-positioned to meet Nigeria's increasing power demand.

Essential power plants under her belt

Along with her executive management team, she has visited several critical power facilities, including:

Alaoji Power Plant, Abia State

Egbema Power Plant, Imo State

Omoku Power Plant, Rivers State

Gbarain Power Plant, Bayelsa State

Ibom Power Plant, Akwa Ibom State

Adighije, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in August 2024, says she and her team are determined to strengthen the facilities to meet the government’s target of 6,000 megawatts by the end of the year.

“Our mandate at NDPHC is clear. We are tasked with optimally executing and managing our national Integrated Power Project (IPP) assets.

“My vision is rooted in optimisation, optimising asset performance to improve revenue, optimising processes for efficiency, and, most importantly, leveraging technology and our greatest asset: human capital,” she stated after she took over the helm of affairs at the NDPHC.

Before her appointment, Adighje served as the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Entrepreneurship Development in the Digital Economy.

Her professional experience spans Power Installations, Telecommunications, Projects Management, Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contracting.

She is in her second year of doctoral studies at the Catholic University of Murcia, Spain. Adighije’s academic and professional background makes her a well-rounded leader equipped to tackle the complex challenges of Nigeria’s power sector.

In line with the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s directive that electricity distribution companies sign bilateral agreements with generation companies, she stated that the NDPHC is ready to ensure adequate supply to business clusters and other users.

Nigeria gets US investor for electricity project

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Ministry of Power and the US Agency for International Development signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday, July 10, to guarantee Nigeria's commitment to electrical sector reforms, market openness, liquidity, and expanding access to cheap power.

Both parties declared this in a statement released by the Ministry of Power in Abuja, as reported by The Punch.

The MOU aims to support the implementation of a N115.2 billion US government grant-funded technical assistance program intended to support power sector development and reforms in Nigeria.

