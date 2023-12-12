Nigeria's new power plant is set to commence operation, providing a welcomed boost for Nigerian electricity generation

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, revealed that the new power plant, worth over $1 billion, is now ready

He also disclosed that engineers are working on evacuating the 700MW into the national grid

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has revealed that the Zungeru hydropower plant is completed and now set to begin operation, raising hope for a better electricity supply in 2024.

He disclosed this while speaking during a session with a joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Power chaired by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Monday, December 11, 2023.

According to the minister, the only thing left in the plant is the evacuation of power generated to the national grid.

Legit.ng reports that the plants which are located in Niger state can generate 700 megawatts of electricity.

Depending on the power consumption of households, the 700MW power plant has the potential to supply electricity to more than 5 million Nigerian households daily.

Adelabu said:

“The hydropower plant is 99.8 per cent ready. It is almost completed and we intend to start operation this year and commence evacuation to the national grid. Immediately concessionary fees are paid, we will start full operation. So, we don’t have problem with Zungeru.”

Nigeria electricity challenges

Speaking further, Adelabu explained to the lawmakers why Nigeria struggles to fix its electricity challenges.

He noted that the power sector's biggest challenge is not generation but distribution, Punch reports.

His words:

"In the process of transmission to distribution, we lose power because of the distance of travel. You lose close to 40 per cent when you move from area of transmission to distribution.

“The existing Distribution Companies, (Discos) aren’t doing new investment to change their old facilities to new ones. When you lose 40 per cent to evacuation, it is a big loss. So we need to have enormous investment in the distribution chain.

“What we are trying to do going forward, is to expand our transmission facilities . Within the next two years, there must be improvement.”

Nigerians lament poor electricity supply despite power generation peaking at 4,735.1MW

Legit.ng reported that Power generation in Nigeria rose to 4,735.1 megawatts on Sunday, November 6, 2022, showing a 3% increase from 4,594.6MW recorded last week.

According to a report by the Nigeria Electricity System Operator, an organization under the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). According to Vanguard, the body is responsible for operating the transmission system.

Even though power generation has experienced a slight improvement for most of 2022, it is still lower than the 5,000MW target by the Federal Government.

