NNPCL has declared that there is enough petrol in stock and there is no need for Nigerians to panic buy

The oil company specifically reports that 1.2 billion litres of petrol sufficient for 47 days

There have been pockets of queues across the country, with motorists worried about the einsurgence of scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) limited has reassured Nigerians that it has a total of 1.2 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in stock, enough to last the country for 47 days.

The assurance comes amidst reports of a fresh scarcity of the product in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

In a statement published across its social media platform, NNPCL and signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL explained that the pockets of scarcity were due to the restriction of movement during the February 25 elections.

NNPCL disclosed that it had a total of 2.1 billion litres of PMS stock, with 0.9 billion litres in all land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels, equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of March 4, 2023.

The oil company further promised that by the close of the month of March 2023 there will be about 2.8 billion litres, equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency.

Part of the statement reads:

" The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and NASS elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

"However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country.”

NNPCL company added that said it expects normalcy to be restored in the next few days, Punch reports.

NNPC, NMDPRA speak on staff recruitment exercise reports, warn Nigerians

Meanwhile, in another report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said reports that it is recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians

The national oil company revealed that announcement of any recruitment would be made through the right channels

Similarly, the NMDPRA has also issued a warning to Nigerians that there is no ongoing recruitment reported

