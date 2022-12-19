Energy giant, Schneider Electric has commemorated 1,189 days without recording injuries to staff

The company marked the day known as Lost Time Injury (LTI to recorgnise its field services team

According to the company, individuals with the highest safety opportunities were also recognised with awards to encourage them

Leading energy management and automation firm, Schneider Electric Nigeria recently held a Safety Day event to commemorate the achievement of 1,189 days without a Lost Time Injury and to recognise its field services team.

A lost time injury (LTI) is an injury sustained on the job by an employee that results in the loss of productive work time. Per safeopedia, an injury can be considered an LTI only when the injured worker:

Milestone very critical to staff safety

Is unable to perform regular job duties; takes time off for recovery; or is assigned modified work duties while recovering. Companies track LTIs to provide their safety departments and management with objective information about their internal safety programs.

Sprains or strains with the back, neck, and shoulder are some of the most common injuries across all industries and sectors. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), the United States lost $163.9 billion due to work injuries in 2020.

In a statement by the energy giant, the Field Services Director, Nnadozie Ogbuehi emphasised the importance of the team’s milestone and urged them to always put safety first in all they do.

Stanley Okoro, the Environment, Health & Safety team lead stressed the importance of applying the S.A.F.E First principle before any task would be completed. He noted that safety had to be paramount to all team members.

Staff welfare paramount

With the theme ‘We care for each other’ the firm created around the company’s guiding principles to hone in on the fact that we have to watch out for ourselves,”

Okoro urged staff to report near misses or safety opportunities using the app, Enablon Go, to ensure process improvements. A workshop on mental health and wellbeing followed, after which some staff members came up to tell their “My SE story,” the statement said.

Individuals with the highest safety opportunities were also recognised with awards to encourage them and inspire others. The closing remarks reportedly highlighted the main objective of the day, which was the milestone that had been achieved and gratitude was expressed to everyone who had contributed to making it happen.

