Femi Otedola’s Zenon oil has been awarded about $19.2 million against Ardova over the sale of Forte Oil

Zenon was awarded the amount on October 7, 2022, against Ignite Investments which filed the lawsuit

The London Court of International Arbitration ordered Ignite to pay Zenon the said amount after it sold about 74.0 per cent of its shares in Forte Oil

Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited, belonging to Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has won an arbitration suit brought by Ignite Investment in the London Court of International Arbitration over the share purchase agreement reached on the sale of Forte Oil to Ardova.

In a statement, Zenon Petroleum was given $19.2 million (N8.02 billion) by the LCIA in a judgement delivered on October 7, 2022.

Zenon Oil owner, Femi Otedola

Ardova refused to proposed agreement

BusinessDay said the tribunal ruled in favour of Zenon in three of the four claims and ordered Ignite to make the SPA payments less the amount awarded for the claims.

In 2019, Zenon Petroleum, operated by Femi Otedola, completed the sale of 74.02 per cent shares of Forte Oil to Ignite Investments.

After the sale, Ignite started a dispute notice through a letter dated June 17, 2020, in which the company alleged a breach of warranty relating to the SPA executed on December 20, 2018.

According to the dispute notice, Ignite alleged that Zenon breached some warranties under the SPA, in consequence of which the buyer made the relevant claims against Zenon.

Reports said the parties agreed to a meeting to find a solution to the alleged claims by Ignite per the SPA. The meeting was unsuccessful, after which Ignite filed a lawsuit at the LCIA in December 2018.

Zenon then filed its response to the claim and counter-claimed against ignite.

