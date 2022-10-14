African countries are battling high-cost gas prices as energy costs skyrocket across the world

However, there are some countries in Africa with low gas prices and are among the cheapest in the world

Nigeria and mostly oil-producing countries have been identified as having some of the cheapest gas prices

As energy costs skyrocket worldwide, caused by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, Africa has become the most affected as households grapple with rising costs.

Also, global inflation, equally an effect of the war in Ukraine, has added pressure to household income.

African countries with cheapest gas prices Credit: Elena Popova

Source: Getty Images

High energy cost driven by war in Ukraine

With the announcement by some European countries to isolate Russian gas, there has been an energy shortage in some countries, especially developing countries.

Governments across Africa grapple with increasing energy costs, including rising inflation and a hike in interest rates.

While some countries have remained afloat, others are struggling with soaring energy prices.

Here are the top African countries with the lowest gas prices

Libya: This war-torn North African country has the second lowest gas price in the world. It is second only to Venezuela, with a gas price of $0.016 per liter.

Algeria: The country is high up on this particular global scale. The country has the fourth-lowest gasoline price at $0.328 per litre.

Angola: As of June this year, Angola country had a fuel price of $0.37 per liter. It now has a fuel price of $0.362, making it one of the few African economies fighting the energy crises effectively.

Nigeria: Aone of the biggest oil producers in Africa, Nigeria has struggled with oil theft. Nigeria currently has a fuel price of $0.436 per litre.

Egypt: countries topping the list are oil-producing countries, and Egypt is part of them. The current gas price in this historically rich nation is $0.546 per litre.

Tunisia: A relatively oil-producing country, Tunisia has an affordable gas price of $0.734 per litre.

Benin: The West Africa country tries to secure a spot among the top 10 African countries with the cheapest gasoline at a gas price of $0.888 per litre.

Gabon: Boasting a fair amount of oil production for its size at 210,428 barrels per day, Angola's current price for gasoline is $0.896 per litre.

Sudan: Sudan gas price is $0.903 per litre.

Zimbabwe: The country is among countries in Africa with lowest gas prices AT $0.921 per litre.

