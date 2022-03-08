The world's richest man, Elon Musk wants Europe to make a move to restart its 102 nuclear power plants amid fears Russian oil and gas supplies may stop

The Tesla owner said that nuclear energy is better than fossil fuel and asked that Europe reconsider its decision to rest others

He said that the US should also increase oil and gas output to mitigate shortage of supplies from Russia as the world heaps sanctions on Moscow

Tesla owner, Elon Musk has asked European countries to ready themselves in the event of a shortage of gas as the US and EU move to ban Russian oil and gas.

In a Tweet on Sunday, billionaire businessman called for a boost in Europe’s nuclear energy.

Tesla onwer, Elon Musk

Source: Getty Images

A case for nuclear energy by Musk

According to him, it is extremely clear that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase the production of those that are already working, BusinessInsider reports

Musk said the move is critical to national and international security as Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine.

Europe houses about 102 nuclear reactors which has been shut down, according to Bloomberg reports and information from the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Nuclear Industry Report

Russia gives about one-third of Europe’s gas demand, the International Energy Report says.

Europe relies on Russian natural gas supply exports and it transitions to clean energy.

Russian oil and gas are vastly consumed in Germany

Germany relies on Russia for more than half of its gas needs as the country continues to phase out nuclear energy since the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe in 2011.

The country planned to shut down its last three nuclear plants by the end of this year but is stalling the process due to the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Nuclear energy better than fossil fuel

According to Musk, nuclear is better for global warming than burning fossil fuels. Nuclear energy is a zero-emission clean energy source.

His call for nuclear energy comes after he asked that the US increase its oil and gas output to overcome any setback in Russian supplies.

Musk's call for more nuclear energy in Europe comes two days after he pushed for a boost in US oil and gas output to counter any decline in Russian supplies.

