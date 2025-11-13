Pfizer completes Metsera acquisition in deal worth up to $10 bn
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of biotech firm Metsera, closing a deal worth up to $10 billion after a fierce bidding war.
The approval from Metsera's shareholders opens the door for Pfizer to make inroads into the fast-growing market for weight loss drugs.
Metsera, a US company specializing in obesity treatments, had been the subject of escalating offers from Pfizer and Danish challenger Novo Nordisk, which makes the weight loss drug Wegovy and Ozempic, a diabetes medication with weight loss benefits.
Pfizer said in a statement that its acquisition was successfully completed.
It had offered to acquire Metsera for up to $86.25 per share, making the deal worth around $10 billion.
This involved $65.60 per share in cash, and an additional $20.65 per share linked to the success of its drug pipeline.
"By acquiring Metsera, we are directing our resources toward one of the most impactful and high-growth therapeutic areas and positioning ourselves to define it," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.
"We look forward to combining Metsera's innovative portfolio with our global development, manufacturing and commercial infrastructure," he added.
The potential sale of Metsera to Novo Nordisk had drawn scrutiny over potential antitrust implications.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.