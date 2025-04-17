The seamless movement of trucks and freight at the Apapa and TinCan Island ports is under threat

Hiccups in the implementation of the electronic call-up system are causing congestion and chaos at the port access roads

Stakeholders say that a racketeering group at the ports has taken over the e-call-up system and is responsible for the chaos

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The government introduced the electronic call-up system last year to tackle congestion and logistics challenges around the seaports and their access roads.

The system has been implemented, suspended, re-implemented, and now faces challenges as the truckers report that racketeers are taking over.

The racketeering around the system has now caused congestion and rowdiness to return to the ports around the Tin-Can and Apapa Ports.

The crippling of the electronic callup system can cause congestion to return to the port roads. Photo credit: Ports and ships

The situation has now warranted the Nigerian Customs Service, and other licensed stakeholders to step in to avert total chaos.

Racketeering system takes over electronic call-up system

The racketeering features black market dealers exploiting truckers and freight agents, and frustrating the electronic call-up system.

Even though the ETO ticket officially costs N20,750, black market dealers are collecting between N250,000 and N400,000 from freight agents to circumvent the process.

The Coordinating Secretary of the Joint Association of Licensed Customs Agent and Freight Forwarders, Apapa, Mr. Dominic Chukwuemeka, noted that these racketeers are frustrating a system that was designed to get rid of port road congestions.

Speaking at the launch of a training programme to sensitise key stakeholders on the electronic call-up system, Chukwuemeka described the current system as chaotic, the GUARDIAN reports.

He explained that some truckers now acquire fake ETO tickets, get access to the ports using fake plate numbers that match their tickets, and cause congestion everywhere.

He lamented;

“Some truckers remove their original plate numbers and attach fake ones that match the ticket just to get through the port gate. After loading, they switch back. That is how bad it is.”

To address this problem, the association had requested a reform to the ETO booking system so that the tickets are not just linked to the trucks plate number, but directly to the container number and bill of lading.

The Chairman, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Apapa Chapter, Mr. Eze Uchendu, confirmed the situation adding that with the current chaos, an ETO call-up ticket no longer guarantees one access to the port.

E-callup system Training for Customs agents

The Head of Operations, Trucks Transit Park (TTP), Irabor Akonoman, lent his voice to the discussion, noting that the situation is now misleading and several people believe that the ETO tickets cost over N200,000.

He urged the Customs agents to imbibe the knowledge and skills to understand the e-call up system and the booking procedures, so that they could efficiently play their roles as gatekeepers in the port logistics.

Akonoman noted that customs-licensed agents are responsible for facilitating truck movement in and out of the ports, and allowing them to book and issue tickets directly to transporters will enhance transparency and efficiency.

The racketeers sell fake ETO tickets to truckers, causing disruption to the Electronic Call-Up System. Photo credit: Lagos Today/LA Times

Recall that the suspension of the e-call-up system was one of the reasons investors pulled out of the Lekki-Epe corridor.

E-call-up system causes crash in haulage costs

In related news, Legit.ng reported that haulage costs at the Lagos seaports have crashed by more than 60% in one week.

The truckers and cargo operators have different ideas about what is responsible for the drop in prices.

Some operators think the electronic call-up system introduced at the Apapa and Tin-Can sea ports last year, is responsible for this.

