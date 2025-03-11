Italian defence firm Leonardo to focus on int'l alliances for growth

Leonardo boss Roberto Cingolani has sought alliances with other European defence groups since he took up the reins in 2023. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/File

Italian defence group Leonardo will use international alliances to help accelerate growth and face competition amid rising geopolitical tensions, its chief executive said Tuesday.

"In a complex environment," the aerospace and defence group will aim for "strong alliances," Roberto Cingolani said during a conference call with analysts, as he laid out the company's new five-year industrial plan.

Those alliances will be particularly in the areas of "cybersecurity, space technology and artificial intelligence," he said.

Leonardo's 2025-2029 industrial plan anticipates overall annual revenue growth of 7 percent to reach 24 billion euros in 2029, with growth of about 9 to 10 percent in its newly created Space division.

It also sees orders rising by 5.8 percent annually to reach 26.2 billion euros ($28.66 billion) in 2029, compared with 20.9 billion euros in 2024, and an anticipated 21 billion euros in 2025.

The company on Tuesday reported a jump in annual net profit and orders, boosted by its joint space venture Telespazio.

Its results come against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions that have prompted European nations to step up military spending.

Defence budgets in Europe have risen following Russia's 2022 all-out invasion of Ukraine, and are set to increase further as the EU responds to US President Donald Trump's demands that allies pay more for their security.

Leonardo said its net profit rose 67 percent to 1.16 billion euros in 2024. Revenues rose 16.2 percent to 17.9 billion euros, with growth in nearly every segment.

Its joint space venture Telespazio contributed a capital gain of 366 million euros to its balance sheet.

Orders last year were 16.8 percent higher than in 2023, helped by its Electronics for Defence and Security (EDS) division, and its helicopters unit.

Since 2023 when he took over the helm of the group, which is 30 percent owned by the Italian state, Cingolani has worked to build alliances with other European defence groups to compete with US and Chinese rivals.

Leonardo and Turkish group Baykar, a drone manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday for a joint venture to produce drones.

In October, Leonardo and Germany's Rheinmetall signed a joint venture to supply the Italian army with battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Shares of Leonardo have risen 47 percent in the past month. On Tuesday, they closed up 1.7 percent to 43.75 euros on the Milan stock exchange.

