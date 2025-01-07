Another key player is to be expected in the Nigerian oil palm production space, as Okitipupa oil palm unveils plan to list on NGX

The company also recently acquired 4 new state of the art mills, to process products from its greenfields

This is part of the strategic vision of the new core investor to position the company as industry leader

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Okitipupa Oil Palm Plc is set to position itself as a key player in oil palm production, with the recent acquisition of four new mills, to increase its production.

This new move is part of the company’s modernization drive, under the new core investor – Pink Nominee limited.

The mills will be installed at the Ilutitun, Apoi, Iyansan and Ikoya plantation estates.

A statement from the company revealed that the company is also set to plant almost 2 million high-yield seedlings on its 5,000-hectare field by the next quarter, and the proceeds from these fields will service the newly installed mills.

Managing Director, Mr. Taiwo Adewole said that the newly constituted board is set to position the company top in Nigeria's Oil Palm value chain. Photo Credit: OOPPlc

Source: UGC

The greenfield initiative will be launched by the Governor of Ondo state, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, PUNCH reports.

Listing on the NGX

Managing Director, Mr. Taiwo Adewole said also that the newly constituted board is resolved to position the company top in Nigeria's Oil Palm value chain.

Part of its strategy is the ongoing redevelopment of its 8,000-hectare brownfield, with new high-yield oil palm seedlings. The company also listed on the NASD OTC Exchange in June 2024, and its strategic moves since then has seen its share price appreciate 400%.

This, according to the MD, is a prelude to ultimately getting listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

The new major investor, Pink Nominee Limited has, since its takeover, established a transparent corporate governance system in preparation for listing on the NGX.

NGX delists Flour Mills

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) had delisted the entire issued share capital of the Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc.

Flour Mills of Nigeria now has its majority shareholder, Excelsior Shipping, as the owner of the group, and has listed plans to restructure the business.

Minority shareholders are to await the cash for share settlement from their stockbrokers, in line with the settlement price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng