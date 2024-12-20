The residents of Lekki can expect a boost in power supply in the coming weeks, as TCN has commissioned a new transformer

Lekki residents will get a boost in power supply in the coming weeks as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has just installed and commissioned a 1×60/75 MVA 132/33KV power transformer at the 330/132/33kV Lekki Transmission Substation.

This installation effectively upgrades the station's capacity by 75MVA, will increase the electricity supply, and enable efficient power distribution in this region.

TCN released an official announcement on Thursday, December 19, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle @TCN_NIGERIA.

More power, less blackout

With the increase in generation capacity, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) can offtake more power to supply businesses and residences around parts of Lekki, Chevyview Estate, New Maroko and other nearby locations.

This is a welcome development, particularly for businesses, as they can now expect fewer blackouts and improved voltage stability. This means they will spend less on alternative power sources and thus reduce operations costs.

The new transformer installation is part of several moves the TCN is making to address critical challenges in Nigeria's transmission and distribution of power supply.

The World Bank's partnership with TCN on this journey has produced many substations, including the Lekki Transmission Substation, and the installation of these new transformers is indicative of a steady advancement toward an efficient and stable power supply.

The TCN statement reads in part;

“This project is part of the ongoing World Bank-funded initiatives aimed at improving power supply in Nigeria.”

Web Padi reported that a TCN representative present at the commissioning reiterated TCN's commitment to providing reliable and quality power supply that can boost socio-economic development in Nigeria.

Stable power supply has been a recurrent problem in the Nigerian space for decades, and in 2024, no less than a dozen nationwide blackouts have occurred due to national grid collapse.

FG reduces electricity supply to African countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government directed a reduction of electricity supply to neighbouring countries to make more power available for Nigerians.

The NERC was directed to cap supply to Togo, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic to 6 per cent of domestic supplies.

The three countries owed Nigeria over N22.55 billion for electricity supplied to them over the years.

