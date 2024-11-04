Singapore has emerged number one on the list of world’s top passport ranking

This is as the country offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 195 out of 227 destinations

Passports from Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain rank second with access to 192 destinations

Henley & Partners has rated Singapore as number one in its world’s top passport ranking as it offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 195 out of 227 destinations.

In recent months, European passports have become more valuable. Photo Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

This quarterly ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is compiled by the global consultancy firm Henley & Partners in their October report.

Botswana, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are among the African nations to which holders of Singaporean passports are granted visa-free or visa-on-arrival access; Nigeria is not included in this list.

Japan and European countries come second

With access to 192 destinations, passports from Japan, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain come in second, closely behind Singapore.

This litle difference demonstrates Singapore's tactical edge in obtaining visa exemptions around the world, increasing its citizens' freedom of movement.

The value of European passports has increased in recent months. For instance, as of September, Denmark's passport enables visa-free entry into China.

Denmark now ranks third among nations that grant visa-free travel to 191 locations, including Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden.

Nigerian Passport Gets New Ranking

Legit.ng reported that a recent analysis revealed that the Nigerian passport is among the 20 least valuable in 2024.

The Nigerian passport scores among the lowest 20 for 2024, a pattern that has continued for 10 years, according to data from the Henley Passport Index, which rates all passports in the world based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a previous visa.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) statistics and other open-source web data are the sources of information used by Henley and Partners to publish the historical data index.

