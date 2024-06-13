Boeing to check undelivered 787s due to fastener issue

Boeing is examining undelivered 787 jets due to a fastener issue, but said the in-service fleet can fly safely. Photo: Juliette MICHEL / AFP/File

Boeing said Thursday it is examining fasteners on some undelivered 787 jets after discovering problems with their installation in the latest manufacturing shortcoming to face the company.

The aviation giant, which faces intensified scrutiny from regulators following recent incidents and manufacturing difficulties, said planes already in service can continue to be flown safely.

"Our 787 team is checking fasteners in the side-of-body area of some undelivered 787 Dreamliner airplanes to ensure they meet our engineering specifications," the company said.

Boeing said it discovered during a quality check that some fasteners were "torqued incorrectly."

The company's review is focused on whether airplanes in inventory need rework, Boeing said, adding that 787 Dreamliner deliveries have not been paused and that it expects "limited to no impact on deliveries."

The company said it is working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and customers on the issue.

"Boeing disclosed that it may have improperly installed fuselage fasteners on some 787 Dreamliner aircraft," the FAA said. "The FAA is investigating and is working closely with Boeing to determine appropriate actions and to ensure an immediate fix in the production system."

The latest 787 issue, discovered as part of Boeing's quality management operation, comes as the company faces scrutiny after a near-catastrophic incident in January on Alaska Airlines and recent testimonials from company whistleblowers about safety.

Also on Thursday, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker updated a Senate panel on the agency's stepped-up oversight of Boeing involving additional inspectors, pledging that the agency "will continue to hold them accountable for producing and delivering safe aircraft."

In April, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour testified before a Senate panel that due to manufacturing problems, the 787 Dreamliner contains gaps between parts well above company standards, posing risk of a potentially catastrophic accident.

Boeing rebutted those charges, pointing to exhaustive testing procedures that they said proved the jet was safe.

