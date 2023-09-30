The CBN governor has assigned the deputy governors of the CBN various roles

This follows earlier confirmation by the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, September 26have

The new CBN governor commits to reducing aggressive development finance, among others

The four deputy governors appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been given authority and assigned responsibilities after being confirmed by the Senate.

Legit.ng had reported that Olayemi Michael Cardoso was at the Senate on Tuesday, September 26, for screening as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The crew returned to work at the Bank on Friday after being successfully screened on Tuesday.

According to BusinessDay report, Bala Bello will be in charge of corporate services, and Mohammed Sani will be in charge of economic strategy.

Emem Usoro is now the deputy governor in charge of operations, and Philip Ikeazor is in charge of financial system stability (FSS).

Work resumes

The crew returned to work at the Bank on Friday after being successfully screened on Tuesday alongside their principal, Olayemi Cardoso.

The incoming CBN governor committed to reducing aggressive development finance, upholding a culture of openness, compliance, and cooperation, and implementing a zero-tolerance policy for CBN Act violations.

As part of strategies to combat the current naira slump, which has become a significant burden for the economy, Cardoso declared that his top objective would be to figure out how to aggressively offset hefty FX debts.

Area of focus for new CBN governor

Recall that the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) outlined a 10-point agenda for the new management team of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by the managing director and CEO of CPPE, Muda Yusuf, emphasis was placed on addressing the challenges in Nigeria's financial system.

The CPPE listed 10 points on its agenda, including regaining confidence in the foreign exchange market, deepening the financial system, ensuring financial system efficiency and capital requirements for banks, finding ways to finance the fiscal deficit, and completely abandoning the contentious naira redesign policy.

Additional factors include the length and cost of funds in the banking system, the reduction of risk concentration in the banking industry, the start of stakeholder involvement, and corporate governance.

