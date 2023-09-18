Sweden is the best country for 2023 in terms of affordability and others according to reports by US News and World Report

The report sampled over 17,000 people globally to rank 87 nations

Norway and Canada are second and third on the list with high life expectancy

U.S. News and World Report has revealed its list of the highest-quality of-life nations in the world that could be considered for migration.

The report was done in conjunction with WPP, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. It polled more than 17,000 people globally to rank the 87 nations included.

The world's best nation in terms of affordability, safety, and other factors is Sweden. Photo Credit: pixdeluxe, Goodboy Picture Company

Source: Getty Images

The metrics used to rank the top nations for quality of life are: Affordabilty, good job, market, economic stability, family friendliness, income equality, politically stable, safety.

In addition to these, a well-developed Public Health System and a well-developed Public Education System were considered.

The 10 best countries in the world ranked in terms of quality of life are listed as follows:

1. Sweden

The world's best nation in terms of affordability, safety, and other factors is Sweden.

According to Numbeo, the cost of living is, on average, 20.9% less expensive in Sweden than it is in the US, while the cost of renting is 57.5% less expensive.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Sweden is well renowned for offering free healthcare and college education.

The CIA World Factbook states that the average age of inhabitants in Sweden is 82.8 years old, making it one of the countries with the highest life expectancies.

2. Norway

Norway is rated as having the second-best quality of life in the entire world. The CIA World Factbook states that the nation sets the bar for gender equality.

A parent may share caring for their child at home for up to 49 weeks at full pay (or 59 weeks at 80% of their earnings) under the nation's parental leave policy.

In order to help families with some of the expenditures associated with raising children, Norway provides a monthly allowance to families from the month after a child is born until they are 18.

Norway's life expectancy at birth is 82.75 years, and according to the World Happiness Report, it has been among the world's happiest nations since 2013.

3. Canada

The third-place nation is Canada. The nation is renowned for its accessibility to education and healthcare, as well as for its affordability.

Life expectancy there is 83.99 years, 3.24 years longer than in its southern neighbour, the United States.

The OECD's Better Life Index shows that Canada does better than the average country in terms of income, employment opportunities, education, health, environmental quality, social connections, and life satisfaction.

4. Denmark

In comparison to most other nations, Denmark does highly across a wide range of well-being metrics in the Better Life Index. In terms of jobs, education, health, the environment, social ties, civic involvement, and life happiness, Denmark performs better than the average.

5. Finland

In comparison to other nations, Finland does well across a wide range of well-being indicators according to the Better Life Index. In terms of education, work-life balance, environmental quality, social connections, safety, and life happiness, Finland performs better than the average.

6. Switzerland

According to the CIA World Factbook, Switzerland has one of the greatest gross domestic products per capita in the world, low unemployment, and a skilled labour force. Low corporate tax rates, a highly developed service sector dominated by financial services, and a high-tech manufacturing industry all contribute to the nation's robust economy.

7. Netherlands

The world's highest number of museums are located in Netherlands. It is the birthplace of microscope, telescope, and thermometer.

8. Australia

The gross domestic product and per capita income of Australia are regarded as being relatively high. It is a country with a market-based economy and a high gross domestic product. The service industry and the export of goods are the two main drivers of its economy.

9. Germany

A social market economy, or open-market capitalism, is used in Germany, along with certain social service guarantees.

Germany is one of the world's top importers and exporters, and its economy is among the biggest in the world.

The largest portion of the nation's economy is made up of services, which include sectors like telecommunications, healthcare, and tourism. Other important economic sectors are agriculture and industry.

10. New Zealand

In the decades that followed its independence, New Zealand had a remarkable growth and transformation.

Manufacturing and tourism industries both grew when the export market, which is brimming with dairy, sheep, cattle, poultry, fruit, and vegetables, was opened up outside of the United Kingdom.

The cost of education as a percentage of GDP is among the highest in the world, while per capita income is still high.

