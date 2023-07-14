The UK has announced it is increasing visa fees and health charges for immigrants from Nigeria and other countries

The UK prime minister said this is necessary as the government approves a hike in the pay of teachers, police, others

The decision raises concern amongst Nigerians as this implies a higher cost of travel budget

Nigeria and others looking to migrate to the United Kingdom will now pay more for Visa application fees and for immigration health surcharge (IHS).

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister made this known during a Downing Street press conference on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

UK's decision to raise visa fees and health surcharge raises concern Photo credit - NCAA, Visapaper

The announcement is coming a few weeks after the United States embassy said it is increasing fees for processing non-immigrant visa (NIV) applications.

The US embassy, according to a statement on its website said the new fees for various visa categories will be implemented from June 17, 2023.

Nigeria as a country with one of the highest immigrants to the UK may be the most affected by the new development.

Though there are no details of the amount of increases to the immigration health surcharge yet, hike of 15% are proposed for work and visit visas while 20% is suggested for study visas, Certificates of Sponsorship, Settlement, Citizenship, Leave to Remain and wider categories.

In addition, equalising of costs for students and in-country and out-of-country priority service fees will be charged accordingly.

Why UK is increasing charges

The development also followed a hike - between 5% and 7% – in the pay for teachers, police, junior doctors and other public sector workers.

The British-Indian leader said that prioritizing paying public workers comes with the need to pull the money from somewhere.

According to him, exploring the option of borrowing more or increasing taxes would not be responsible at this time.

So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the immigration health surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS.

All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over £1 billion. So, across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS.

Sunak believes this is the right step as the fees have not been increased for a while even though costs have risen since the last hike.

He noted that the move will not cause inflation to increase any further as there would be no new borrowing or spending to fund the increases.

