Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, will join investors at a Summit in Germany to discuss sustainable development in Africa

The governor would be welcomed by Nigeria's CEO of Caterina De' Medici Africa in Germany, Foluke Michael

SIS is a strong voice in the DACH region- Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH) advancing sustainable

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The CEO of Caterina de' Medici Africa, Foluke Michael, has announced that she will welcome the Executive Governor of Ekiti State to Germany over the weekend for an Investor Summit and Meetings targeted toward Ekiti's growth and development.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his delegation will join Investors, leaders of organizations, decision-makers, academia, and various stakeholders within the global sustainability industries at the Institutional Capital Forum (ICF) - The 6th Sustainable Investor Summit (SIS 6) in Germany on 16-17 May 2023 at the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof Frankfurt.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and Foluke Michael

Source: UGC

Nigeria's Foluke Michael to lead Ekiti in negotiations in Germany

SIS is a strong voice in the DACH region- Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH) advancing sustainable, responsible, and impact investing across all asset classes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mission is to rapidly shift investment practices towards sustainability, focusing on long-term investment and generating positive social and environmental impacts.

The summit provides a communication platform to help corporate leaders, government, and stakeholders tackle urgent challenges, reducing their climate change footprint.

Foluke Michael, a United Nations SDG Award winner, climate advocate, and project management expert, will lead the state for various meetings and negotiations in Germany.

According to her, Ekiti State is transitioning to Green Economy towards net zero through agroforestry, climate-smart agriculture, circular economy, and trade facilitation, focusing on utilizing long-term investment to achieve social-economic and environmental development and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Michael said:

"Our organization is championing Africa Green Growth because we know that Africa will shape the future — not just the future of the African people, but of the World. The journey has begun with Ekiti."

On May 16, Governor Oyebanji will present Ekiti State's ambitious goals, implementation plan, and ease of doing business to facilitate necessary investments and partnerships. Over a hundred global business leaders will speak to speak at the event.

Ekiti State threatens to arrest traders, others rejecting old naira notes

Legit.ng reported Ekiti State government has threatened to stop traders, artisans, petrol station attendants, and others still leaving the old naira notes.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, asked residents to begin accepting the old notes alongside the new ones as legal tender and in line with the order of the Supreme Court, which said the old N500 and N1000 notes remained valid until December 31, 2023.

Oyebanji appealed to all businesses in the state to respect the rule of law and accept the old notes.

Source: Legit.ng