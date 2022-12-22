A coalition of civil society groups has raised the alarm over plans to tarnish the image of PenCom DG, Aisha Umar-Dahir, allegedly

The group said the persons are bent on denigrating the reforms of the DG at the Commission

They outlined the reforms carried out by the DG and asked President Buhari to disregard calls for her removal

A coalition of Civil Society Groups has described worrying about what it calls a distraction at the National Pension Commission, saying a group of persons are campaigning to destroy the image of the Director-General of Pencom, Aisha Umar-Dahir.

The group described the onslaught against Umar-Dahir as a frivolous allegation of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Allegations unfounded

The group said those peddling the allegations are trying to hold the Commission at ransom for selfish purposes.

According to the group, available information shows that some persons are at the forefront of the efforts to ruin the PenCom DG's reputation.

TheNiche reports that Umar-Dahir has maintained a sterling record at PenCom.

The group also alleged that the detractors are intent on getting the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Umar-Dahir.

Reforms under PenCom DG

The group outlined the achievements of Umar-Dahir

The exponential growth of pension assets from N6.42 trillion in 2017 when she assumed office to N14.6 trillion as of October 2022 shows an increase of over 100 per cent in Nigeria's pension assets.

A Successful recapitalization of the pension industry from N1 billion to N5 billion, a move which increased investors' confidence in the sector.

Introduction of the Multi-Fund Structure in the investment of pension fund assets to address the investment appetite and preference of contributors and their age profile.

Also, she approved a structured reduction of fees on the Net Asset Value of pension fund assets. She introduced the Micro Pension Plan for the participation of informal sector workers in the Contributory Pension Scheme.

She also introduced a mortgage scheme for Retirement Savings Account Holders, the first of its kind that will enable RSA holders to use the balance of their RSA savings for a mortgage, the group said.

Per the rights group, her reforms led to Buhari approving N159.466 billion for the payment of outstanding pension liabilities and accrued rights in 2021.

