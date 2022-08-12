Many countries in Africa depend on foreign trade to shore up their forex liquidity which makes it easy to participate in foreign trade

About 15 African countries have been named as the highest earners of foreign exchange on the continent.

Countries around the world depend on international trade to boost their forex liquidity as they participate in international trade.

Nigeria named among African countries earning more dollars

Source: Getty Images

Why countries need forex

The reason is that the countries are mostly interdependent as they trade commodities among themselves.

According to Investopedia, international trade is the exchange of goods and services between countries which allow them to expand their markets.

For most African countries, foreign trade is important because they need to import products and services they cannot produce and export their products which are mainly raw materials that give them the opportunity to earn foreign currency to boost their external reserves.

There are about 15 countries in Africa which the most foreign exchange through the export of their goods and services.

According to Business Insider, Nigeria and Kenya are grappling with acute dollar scarcity and experts say the solution lies in these countries exporting more products.

Countries with highest dollar flow:

South Africa: $130.6bn

Nigeria: $63.7bn

Angola: $27.5bn

Ghana: $23.2bn

Democratic Republic of Congo: $21.6bn

Ivory Coast: $18.1bn

Kenya: $11.7bn

Zambia: $11.6bn

Tanzania: $9.7bn

Republic of Congo: $9.4bn

Guinea: $8.5bn

Ethiopia: $8.4bn

Cameroon: $8bn

Zimbabwe: $6.7bn

Senegal: $6.1bn

