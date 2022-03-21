The International Monetary Fund has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria to reduce the way it gives out loans to Nigerians

According to the IMF, the loans were a result of the pandemic which has stalled and the CBN needs to look at its role

But the Nigerian government believes the interventions are necessary as they have helped in reducing shocks in the economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reduce the number of loans or credit facilities it gives to Nigerians because they may cause distortions in the market.

The IMF said the loans are a reaction to troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by The Punch.

What the IMF is saying to the CBN

In a report titled Nigeria Staff Report for the 2021 Article IV Consultation, the IMF stated that as it strengthens, the CBN needs to pull back its loan intervention programmes which were ramped up as part of the pandemic crisis response.

According to the Washington-based organization, the Nigerian apex bank's internal and external tools comply with international standards, saying the CBN Act needs to be brought up to date to modern realities to strengthen its independence, governance and also to set price stability its main reason.

The report said the apex bank’s apparent involvement in lending activities be phased out while financial practices are supported through full adoption of International Finance Reporting Standards.

Nigerian government disagrees with IMF

The Nigerian government, however, believes that the bank’s multiple roles are justified as it is leading a frail recovery.

