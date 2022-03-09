From Manufacturing to Tech: Here is a full list of over 40 Big Companies Leaving Russia
- More and More big companies are leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine from manufacturing to technology
- While some are leaving permanently others are hoping that the Russia Ukraine war is only temporary
- In the last two weeks, no fewer than 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt global markets, more big companies are frowning on Russia’s show of power and are taking action to show solidarity with Ukraine.
They are exiting the world’s largest country one after the other across different sectors.
About two weeks after the invasion started, at least 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county, BusinessDay reports.
Here is the full list of companies existing or suspending services in Russia
- Manufacturing
- General Motors Company,
- Ford Motor Company,
- Volkswagen AG,
- Toyota Motor Corporation,
- Harley-Davidson,
- Mercedes Benz,
- and Volkswagen,
- Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding AG
- Inditex,
- Nike, H&M,
- Ikea
- Mango
- Coca Cola
- Mc Donalds
- Pepsi
- Starbucks
French food group Danone also announce in a statement announced that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tech companies
Samsung Electronics
- HP
- Apple
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Oracle
- Spotify
- Mastercard
- Visa
Oil and gas
Shell Plc
ExxonMobil
British oil giant BP
Equinor, Norway’s state-controlled oil company
Accounting/consulting firms
The four largest professional services networks in the world, namely PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte have announced the decision to stop operations in the country.
McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company have halted work for Russian clients, while Grant Thornton cut ties with its Russian associate. Visa, MasterCard, Paypal, and American Express have also suspended operations in Russia.
Entertainment & media
- TikTok
- Netflix
- Walt Disney
- Paramount Pictures
- Sony Corporation,
- Warner Media
- Universal Pictures
- Warner Bros studios
Media
- BBC
- Bloomberg News
- CNN International
