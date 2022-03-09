Global site navigation

Economy

From Manufacturing to Tech: Here is a full list of over 40 Big Companies Leaving Russia

by  Dave Ibemere
  • More and More big companies are leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine from manufacturing to technology
  • While some are leaving permanently others are hoping that the Russia Ukraine war is only temporary
  • In the last two weeks, no fewer than 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt global markets, more big companies are frowning on Russia’s show of power and are taking action to show solidarity with Ukraine.

They are exiting the world’s largest country one after the other across different sectors.

About two weeks after the invasion started, at least 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county, BusinessDay reports.

The New York Ukrainian - American community gathers to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Source: Getty Images

Here is the full list of companies existing or suspending services in Russia

  • Manufacturing
  • General Motors Company,
  • Ford Motor Company,
  • Volkswagen AG,
  • Toyota Motor Corporation,
  • Harley-Davidson,
  • Mercedes Benz,
  • and Volkswagen,
  • Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding AG
  • Inditex,
  • Nike, H&M,
  • Ikea
  • Mango
  • Coca Cola
  • Mc Donalds
  • Pepsi
  • Starbucks

French food group Danone also announce in a statement announced that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies

Samsung Electronics

  • HP
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Spotify
  • Mastercard
  • Visa

Oil and gas

Shell Plc

ExxonMobil

British oil giant BP

Equinor, Norway’s state-controlled oil company

Accounting/consulting firms

The four largest professional services networks in the world, namely PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte have announced the decision to stop operations in the country.

McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company have halted work for Russian clients, while Grant Thornton cut ties with its Russian associate. Visa, MasterCard, Paypal, and American Express have also suspended operations in Russia.

Entertainment & media

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • TikTok
  • Netflix
  • Walt Disney
  • Paramount Pictures
  • Sony Corporation,
  • Warner Media
  • Universal Pictures
  • Warner Bros studios

Media

  • BBC
  • Bloomberg News
  • CNN International

