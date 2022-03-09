More and More big companies are leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine from manufacturing to technology

While some are leaving permanently others are hoping that the Russia Ukraine war is only temporary

In the last two weeks, no fewer than 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to disrupt global markets, more big companies are frowning on Russia’s show of power and are taking action to show solidarity with Ukraine.

They are exiting the world’s largest country one after the other across different sectors.

About two weeks after the invasion started, at least 40 companies have left Russia or stopped the sale of their products and services in the county, BusinessDay reports.

Here is the full list of companies existing or suspending services in Russia

Manufacturing

General Motors Company,

Ford Motor Company,

Volkswagen AG,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Harley-Davidson,

Mercedes Benz,

and Volkswagen,

Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding AG

Inditex,

Nike, H&M,

Ikea

Mango

Coca Cola

Mc Donalds

Pepsi

Starbucks

French food group Danone also announce in a statement announced that it was suspending investments in Russia, and that one of its two factories had closed in Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies

Samsung Electronics

HP

Apple

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

Spotify

Mastercard

Visa

Oil and gas

Shell Plc

ExxonMobil

British oil giant BP

Equinor, Norway’s state-controlled oil company

Accounting/consulting firms

The four largest professional services networks in the world, namely PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte have announced the decision to stop operations in the country.

McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company have halted work for Russian clients, while Grant Thornton cut ties with its Russian associate. Visa, MasterCard, Paypal, and American Express have also suspended operations in Russia.

Entertainment & media

Twitter

Facebook

TikTok

Netflix

Walt Disney

Paramount Pictures

Sony Corporation,

Warner Media

Universal Pictures

Warner Bros studios

Media

BBC

Bloomberg News

CNN International

