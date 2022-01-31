CBN governor has received big commendation from Nigerians under the umbrella of Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC

The group believes CBN Governor has been outstanding in implementing policies that affects the people

They specifically mentioned the recent slash on ATM fee charge as a big tastement of his people-oriented polices

A group called the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council, NEYLC, has hailed the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, over the apex bank’s decision to reduce banks’ ATM withdrawal charges.

The body which described Emefiele as “people’s governor”, promised the CBN boss continued support of Nigerian youths, the Vanguard reports.

According to them Emefiele under his tenure as a Governor implemented policies and programmes that are meant to better the lots of youths in the country.

The group is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

NYLS expressed their opinion in a statement signed by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of the Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

It read:

“We, ethnic youth leaders across the country, are very elated over the decision of the CBN under the leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele to reduce ATM withdrawal charges.

“We are indeed glad that under Emefiele, the CBN has been showing that it is not only people’s friendly but more importantly, youths friendly.

“We have no iota of doubt in us that Emefiele can aptly be described as people’s governor over this very laudable decision.

