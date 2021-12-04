For many years, the subject of who is Nigeria's largest employer of labour has been a popular topic

While Nigerians strongly believe Dangote is the largest employer and could well be but a recent report shows it is not among the top five

The Nigerian banking sector continues to remain a go-to place for many Nigerian to work led by Zenith, UBA, and Access

Information compiled by Statisense from National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has revealed that Dangote Cement Nigeria, the most valuable company on the Nigerian exchange, is not among the top five employers of labour.

The report released recently also showed that Commercial, Microfinance banks, Security, construction companies have more employees on their payroll.

According to the report two construction firm, Julius Berger of Nigeria and Chinese Construction Company(CCECC) are the highest employer of Labour in Nigeria for 2021.

Julius Berger has 11,238 employees on the PenCom website while CCECC Nigeria limited has 9,607 employees.

A construction worker on site Credit: Akarawut Lohacharoenvanich

Source: Getty Images

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The two construction companies were followed by Zenith Bank Plc with 9,019, Halogen Security Co. Ltd 7,371 and Lapo Microfinance bank with 7,320 workers to complete the top five largest employers of Labour.

Tony Elumulu's United Bank for Africa ranked sixth, with 7,306 employees, ahead of Dangote Cement's 6,167 employees.

The other companies mentioned in the Top 15

C & I Leasing Plc (5,551)

Access Bank Plc (5,532)

Prudential Guards Ltd (5,235)

Philips Outsourcing Services Nig Ltd. (4,934)

Strategic Outsourcing Ltd (4,632)

Reynolds Construction Co. Ltd. (3,764)

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. (3,316)

Setraco (Nigeria) Ltd. (3,031)

GT, Zenith head the List of Nigerian Banks with best-paid executives

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported on how much Nigerian banks executive earned in a sector with the highest employers of labours in the country.

Chief Executive/Managing Directors are saddled with the responsibilities not to only ensure salaries are paid but also profits are made.

These enormous responsibilities also come with a considerable executive compensation for their service making them ostensibly the highest-ranking staff of the bank.

Source: Legit.ng