The NGX closed the previous week lower, as the All-Share Index and market capitalisation declined

Financial Services stocks led trading activity, accounting for 58.99% of total turnover by volume

Japaul Gold & Ventures, Fortis Global Insurance, and Zenith Bank among the most traded equities

The Nigerian Exchange Limited closed the final week of February 2026 on a bearish note, with key market indicators ending in negative territory amid a decline in trading activity.

Data showed that on Friday, February 27, the NGX All-Share Index depreciated by 1.11%, closing at 192,826.78 points.

Also, market capitalisation declined by 1.12% to N123.763 trillion, shedding about N1.4 trillion compared to the N125.164 trillion recorded at the close of the previous week.

Investor activity weakened compared to the previous week, with a total turnover of 5.494 billion shares valued at N196.709 billion traded in 370,233 deals, compared with 7.662 billion shares worth N252.566 billion exchanged in the preceding week.

Market performance by sector

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.241 billion shares valued at N82.775 billion traded during the week, contributing 58.99% to total equity turnover volume, Punch reports,

The Oil and Gas industry followed in second place, while the Services industry ranked third.

Trading in the top three equities by volume Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc, Fortis Global Insurance Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.576 billion shares worth N33.46 billion, representing 28.68% of total turnover volume.

Market breadth weakened during the week, with 32 equities appreciating, lower than 71 recorded in the previous week. 69 equities declined, compared with 41 in the prior week, while 47 equities remained unchanged, higher than the 36 recorded previously.

Snapshot of Friday's trading

During the last trading day of the week, month here are the winners and losers.

Top price gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: N2.01 to N2.21 (+N0.20, +9.95%)

R.T. Briscoe Plc: N11.38 to N12.51 (+N1.13, +9.93%)

NGX Group Plc: N112.95 to N124.00 (+N11.05, +9.78%)

Ellah Lakes Plc: N11.85 to N13.00 (+N1.15, +9.70%)

Omatek Ventures Plc: N2.37 to N2.60 (+N0.23, +9.70%)

Top price decliners

Lotus Halal Equity ETF: N161.22 to N145.10 (-N16.12, -10.00%)

Mecure Industries Plc: N84.25 to N75.85 (-N8.40, -9.97%)

Meyer Plc: N20.70 to N18.65 (-N2.05, -9.90%)

DAAR Communications Plc: N2.34 to N2.11 (-N0.23, -9.83%)

Champion Breweries Plc: N19.25 to N18.00 (-N1.25, -6.49%)

Most traded equities by volume

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: 146,622,107 shares valued at N137.289 million

Zenith Bank Plc: 79,357,077 shares valued at N7.124 billion

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc: 57,154,508 shares valued at N225.057 million

Jaiz Bank Plc: 49,539,598 shares valued at N589.321 million

Access Holdings Plc: 44,770,988 shares valued at N1.185 billion

Key highlight of the week

A key highlight of the week was regulatory action by the Exchange. Effective Monday, 23 February 2026, the NGX suspended trading in the shares of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc pursuant to Rule 7.0 of the Exchange’s Rulebook, which empowers it to halt trading in listed securities in the interest of the investing public.

The regulator stated that trading in Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc shares would remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigation into trading activities in the company’s shares.

