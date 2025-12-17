The Nigerian stock market sustained its positive trend on Wednesday, as investors gained N244.62 billion following trading activity.

Data showed renewed buying interest in major stocks such as FirstHoldCo, Mecure, and CAP drove the market higher

FirstHoldCo led the gainers, while LivingTrust was the top decliner

The Nigerian stock market maintained its bullish trend on Wednesday, December 17 as the All-Share Index rose by 0.26% to close at 149,842.82 points, up from 149,459.11 points in the previous session.

Data shows investors’ wealth increased by N244.62 billion, lifting market capitalisation to N95.53 trillion, while the year-to-date return rose to 45.58%.

The gain was driven by buying in stocks across the banking, consumer goods, and industrial sectors.

At the close of trading, FirstHoldCo, Mecure, CAP, Ikeja Hotel, Okomu Oil, Access Corp, Vitafoam, NAHCO, GTCO, UBA, and twenty-seven others were among the top performers.

Notably, FirstHoldCo, Mecure, and Alex all traded above their fifty-two week highs, while CAP also reached its fifty-two week high. Conversely, LivingTrust traded below its fifty-two week low.

Sector Performance

Market activity was largely bullish across key sectors.

The banking, consumer goods, and industrial indexes all recorded gains, supported by renewed buying in stocks such as Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa, Lafarge Africa, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company.

Top Gainers

FirstHoldCo rose from N36.00 to N39.60, gaining N3.60 (+10.00%). Lasaco advanced from N2.50 to N2.75, gaining N0.25 (+10.00%). VeritasKap increased from N1.60 to N1.76, rising N0.16 (+10.00%). Prestige grew from N1.50 to N1.65, adding N0.15 (+10.00%). Mecure climbed from N45.85 to N50.40, gaining N4.55 (+9.92%).

Top Losers

LivingTrust fell from N3.50 to N3.15, losing N0.35 (–10.00%). Intenegins declined from N2.52 to N2.27, shedding N0.25 (–9.92%). McNichols dropped from N3.19 to N2.97, losing N0.22 (–6.90%). Omaket decreased from N1.17 to N1.09, down N0.08 (–6.84%). Chams fell from N3.12 to N2.92, losing N0.20 (–6.41%).

Total trade on Wednesday

A total of 5.93 billion shares worth N216.19 billion were exchanged across 25,205 deals.

ETI led with 5.25 billion shares valued at N168.66 billion. FirstHoldCo traded 108 million shares worth N4.21 billion.

Sterling NG exchanged 87 million shares valued at N606 million. FCMB traded 74 million shares worth N784 million. Access Corp recorded 41 million shares valued at N841 million.

