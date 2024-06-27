The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group have unveiled a digital platform for the purchase of shares

The NGX Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, said the platform is embedded with capabilities to enable ease of transactions

The NGX also recently launched a shortcode or USSD to allow Nigerians to own shares of quoted companies

As banks begin the push to raise capital following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group have unveiled digital solutions for the capital-raising process, focusing on public offers and rights issues.

At the unveiling, the NGX stated that the platform represents a major advancement in digitizing the capital-raising process for issuers.

The new platform allows for ease of transactions

Experts say stakeholders would benefit from the enhanced efficiency, streamlined and due diligence capabilities, ease of use and accessibility, faster information-sharing, and seamless compliance with regulatory requirements embedded in the platform

The DG of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, commended the NGX for its innovative platform during a press briefing on Wednesday, July 26, 2024.

The new platform is essential for share acquisition

According to reports, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, Temi Popoola, stressed that the platform is very pivotal, saying that it is a critical moment in the evolution of the Nigerian capital market.

The NGX boss said the platform contains an end-to-end digitized market infrastructure for distributing financial products, especially public offers and rights issues.

He disclosed that the platform is designed to raise retail engagement in the capital market, enhance financial inclusion, and grow the available capital pool.

NGX launches shortcode for share acquisition

Legit.ng reported earlier that the NGX also launched a USSD platform to allow Nigerians to own quoted firm shares.

Popoola disclosed this during the annual review and preview of the capital market on Thursday, January 27, 2023.

According to him, USSD (shortcode) is a collaborative arrangement championed by the NGX in partnership with telecommunication companies, banks, and other stakeholders.

The Nation reports that Popoola also said the USSD code will further digitize stock market operations and deepen market activities.

