'Beetle' beats 'Barbie' in N.American theaters
Business and Economy

by  © AFP 2022
View of the blue carpet during Warner Bros' "Blue Beetle" premiere in Hollywood, California
View of the blue carpet during Warner Bros' "Blue Beetle" premiere in Hollywood, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP
It was a good news/bad news weekend for "Blue Beetle," the latest superhero film to hit North American theaters and the first built around a live-action Latino protagonist.

The DC Studios/Warner Bros. production topped the charts for the Friday-through-Sunday period and even dethroned "Barbie," that reigning queen of pinkness, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

But its estimated take of $25.4 million was "the lowest DC superhero debut of this era" other than 2021's money-losing "Wonder Woman 1984."

"Beetle" stars 22-year-old American actor Xolo Mariduena -- who is of mixed Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadoran descent -- as a new college graduate whose body is taken over by the mysterious Scarab, which gives him superhuman powers.

Analyst David A. Gross said that while ticket sales for "Beetle" were only a third the average for new superhero flicks, reviews have been good and overseas prospects are strong.

"Barbie," in its fifth week out, scored $21.5 million in ticket sales, "a huge result at this point in its theatrical run," according to Variety. The Warner Bros. fantasy-comedy has now taken in an eye-popping $1.27 billion globally.

In third, also in its fifth week out, was Universal's "Oppenheimer," at $10.6 million. The historical drama about the origins of the first atomic bomb has passed the $700 million mark globally.

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses for a photo during the premier of "Barbie" in London
Australian actress Margot Robbie poses for a photo during the premier of "Barbie" in London. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP/File
Fourth place went to Paramount's animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," at $8.4 million. Its huge voice cast includes Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube and Paul Rudd.

And in fifth was Universal's new talking-dog comedy "Strays," at $8.3 million, a concerning start for a movie made on a $46 million budget.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Meg 2: The Trench" ($6.7 million)

"Talk to Me" ($3.2 million)

"Haunted Mansion" ($3 million)

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" ($2.7 million)

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter" ($2.5 million)

Source: AFP

