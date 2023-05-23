Climate protestors disrupt Shell shareholder meet

Pressure groups including Greenpeace, Fossil Free London, Neon and Tipping Point demonstrated outside Shell's annual general meeting in London. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP

Source: AFP

British oil and gas giant Shell faced a stormy shareholders' gathering Tuesday, as environmental protesters hit out over its pledge to tackle carbon emissions.

Pressure groups including Greenpeace, Fossil Free London, Neon and Tipping Point demonstrated outside Shell's annual general meeting in London.

More than 100 activists interrupted the opening remarks from chief executive Wael Sawan, according to Fossil Free London, while others attempted to occupy the stage.

Shareholder activist group Follow This introduced a resolution calling on Shell to strengthen its ambitions to fight climate change.

However, chairman Andrew Mackenzie argued that the resolution would "weaken" the business and "reduce our ability to help the world".

Tuesday's AGM comes after Shell posted a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on resurgent oil prices, mirroring bumper earnings at rivals BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The carbon-intensive sector has faced fierce criticism from the green lobby over plans to shift away from dirty fossil fuels and toward cleaner renewable energy.

Campaigners have slammed Shell over its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, accusing it of "greenwashing" or marketing as climate-friendly its operations.

"Shut down Shell," protesters chanted as they also interrupted speeches from Mackenzie and other board members.

More than 100 activists disrupted the start of the shareholders' meeting before being escorted out by security. Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP

Source: AFP

Another group of protestors sang: "Go to hell Shell and don't you come back no more, no more, no more, no more" to the tune of "Hit the Road Jack" by Ray Charles.

Dozens of protesters were reportedly escorted out of the event by members of the group's security team.

Earlier this month, Shell revealed that profit after tax surged 22 percent to $8.7 billion in the three months to March from a year earlier.

The news came after rival BP announced Tuesday that it rebounded into net profit of $8.2 billion in the period.

Surging profits have prompted outcry from critics as Britons face a cost-of-living crisis on sky-high electricity and gas bills, sparking accusations of profiteering by energy majors.

Source: AFP