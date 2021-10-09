The joy of fans and supporters of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has been cut short by the rearrest of the actor

Agu who was recently released by the Nigerian Army where he passed a night for wearing a Biafra Camouflage was later picked up by men of the Department of State Services

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirming his rearrest by men of the DSS assures his fans of his safety and prompt release

Fans of Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu, as well as other Nigerians who had heaved a sigh of relief that he has been released are now disturbed by the latest development of his case.

The filmmaker was arrested on October 7, by soldiers in Onitsha for wearing an outfit that carried the Biafran flag.

DSS arrests veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu just after Nigerian Army released him. Chiwetalu Agu, Destiny Etiko

Shortly after securing his release on Friday, October 9, from the Nigerian Army, where he spent one night on Thursday, veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu is said to have been arrested by the men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Punch reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) confirmed the news on Friday when it was claimed that the veteran actor was picked up by DSS.

The AGN president, Emeka Rollas, made this known in a phone conversation with The Punch correspondent on Friday.

Confirming the report, Rollas was quoted saying:

“The AGN is aware that the DSS has picked up Chiwetalu Agu after the Nigerian Army arrested him. We are currently working on securing his release.”

A Nigerian writer, Mazi Nwonwu, in a Facebook post of Friday, October 8, claimed that the veteran actor is yet to be free but in the custody of the DSS.

He further said that his colleagues were searching for a top lawyer to bail him.

Nwonwu wrote:

"Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him."

