Abdul Samad Rabiu has awarded a grant to Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) from its annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal

Rabiu said the project was borne out of the aspiration to contribute his quota to the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa

It is believed that the project will go a long way to bridge the infrastructure deficit gap in education within Nigeria

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, ASR Africa, a non-profit organization, and brainchild of industrialist, philanthropist, and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on Friday, October 8, made public the construction of a huge Students' Centre in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

The centre is expected to be built with N1 billion ASR Africa Tertiary Health Systems Infrastructure initial grant.

The grant was awarded to UNIZIK from the annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal by ASR Africa.

Billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu Donates N1bn to Nnamdi Azikiwe University. (L-R) Dr. Aliyu Idi Hung, Prof Charles Esimone, Prof. Sulyman Kuranga and Mr. Ubon Udoh

While commending the vice chancellor for the choice of project in need of intervention, Rabiu said the project was borne out of the aspiration to contribute his quota to the growth and development of Nigeria and Africa.

According to the founder who was represented by a former minister of health, Dr Aliyu Idi Hung,

“We have a commitment of setting aside $100 million annually of which $50 million is set aside specifically for Nigeria and the remaining $50m for the rest of Africa.

Speaking further he noted that:

“As part of what we have done so far, this is the last lap of the university intervention of N1 billion development grant to one institution in each geographical zone of the country.”

In his remarks, the project managing director, Ubon Udoh, revealed that the project would take off as soon as the UNIZIK management can constitute a team that would allow for interaction to fine-tune the design to achieve the desired goal.

Udoh explained that the NUC ranking, the global universities' ranking as well as developmental strides played a major role in the annual selection of the benefitting universities across the country.

While commending the foundation’s concerns for the future of the students even in a period of the harsh economy, the pro-chancellor, Professor Charles Esimome, posited that the project would rate as the first and best among universities in Africa.

Earlier, the institution's vice-chancellor, Prof. Esimone while receiving the grant letter, expressed gratitude to the donor reiterating that the mega students center in the institution when completed, would be the first and best of its kind in Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

The vice-chancellor averred that the students' complex would house the Students Affairs unit, International Students Centre, Centre for Council and Career Development, Amphitheater, the SUG secretariat including their respective arms, among other features.

In a remark, the Unizik Students Union President, Comrade Ani Chukwuemeka said the initiative, when completed, would be a plus to the students of the University.

