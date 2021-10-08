Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is not having it cool with Witches after they served her a below-par meal in her dreams

Tonto lashed out at the disrespecting witches who served her half meat and half fish in her dreams

Fans have hit the actress page to react to her accusations, many suggested that things are hard in the country at the moment and the cost of food items have gone up

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh seemed to have an encounter with the occultic witches association recently.

The actress shared her experience with the witches and how they served her a below-par meal in her dream.

Tonto Dikeh lashes out at witches. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh took to her verified Instagram page to share the not-too-cool encounter with the witches.

She posted an image that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Even witches are now been stingy, I mean how can you serve me half meat and half fish in my dream..You people are so disrespectful."

She then boasted about her profile in the caption:

"They don’t call me OBA for nothing. Dear dreamland respect my real life."

Check out Tonto Dikeh's post below:

Fans reactions

A number of Tonto Dikeh's fans have reacted to her encounter with the witches in the dreamland.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Kezzydesigns:

"No be you go tell us wetin we go do."

Oluwatosin_17_:

"Food is expensive now o."

Estherkizzy1:

"Country hard"

Badboysurex_L

"Na Naija dream you go la Me na USA dream I they go."

Official___wilson:

"Go back to sleep am coming to serve you better."

Weightloss_abuja:

"Lols, na set up ooo. Hope you push away the food ooo."

Badboysurex_:

"Just manage things hard."

Tonto Dikeh addresses those who came to give her food in her dream

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh dropped nice words for those that came to give her food in the dream.

The controversial star declared that she enjoyed the party jollof rice they served her in the dream and the chicken that complimented it.

Tonto dropped a line for evildoers who thought she would die after eating the meal but they rather gave her inspiration.

Source: Legit