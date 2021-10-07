With less than a month to the Anambra governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the poll.

Legit.ng gathered that in a list released on Thursday, October 7, the commission added the name Valentine Chineto Ozigbo as a cadidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the opposition didn't have it's candidate in the list earlier released by the national electoral commission back in July.

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee in a statement shared on Facebook said by 18 registered political parties will be participating in the election scheduled to hold on November 6.

See the final list of candidates below:

1. Ekene Alex Nwankwo (Accord Party, A)

2. Doreen Ifeoma Madukaarisa (Action Alliance, AA)

3. Obi Sylvester Chukwudozie (African Action Congress, AAC)

4. Akachukwu Sullivan Nwankpo (African Democratic Congress, ADC)

5. Prince Ume-Ezeoke Afam Luke Douglas (Action Democratic Party, ADP)

6. Emmanuel Andy Nnamdi Uba (All Progressives Congress, APC)

7. Chukwuma Michael Umeoji (All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA)

8. Eze Robinson Chukwuma (Allied Peoples Movement, APM)

9. Azubuike Philip Echetebu (Action Peoples Party, APP)

10. Chika Jerry Okeke (Boot Party, BP)

11. Agbasimalo Obiora Emmanuel (Labour Party, LP)

12. Ohajimkpo Leonard Emeka (New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP)

13. Adaobi Uchenna Okpeke (National Rescue Movement, NRM)

14. Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (Peoples Democratic Party, PDP)

15. Nnamdi Nwawuo (Peoples Redemption Party, PRP)

16. Ekelem Edward Arinze (Social Democratic Party, SDP)

17. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah (Young Progressive Party, YPP)

18. Ugwoji Martin Uchenna (Zenith Labour Party, ZLP)

