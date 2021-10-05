Some of the hottest hair trends in Nigeria include long human hair extensions and thin, long braids which seems to have made a heavy comeback.

However, before then, most African women prided themselves in unique hairstyles that mostly featured their natural hair and black threads.

These hairstyles were popular before the 2000s. Photo credit: Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, and DJ Cuppy.

Source: Instagram

These days, such hairdos which were the rave of the 80s and 90s, have taken a backseat for trendier and - according to some people - classier hairstyles that elevate one's looks.

Well, while these hairstyles are no longer in vogue, there are still some celebrities who have either embraced it as part of their signature look or used such retro hairdos for artistic purposes.

Regardless of how often - or not - that Nigerian celebrities pay homage to the old school hairstyles, they have succeeded at one point or the other to make these retro hairdos look pretty chic.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of eight celebrities who have rocked these old school trend.

Check them out below:

1. Venita

2. Yemi Alade

4. Tiwa Savage

5. Kiki Omeili

6. Chidinma

7. Tems

8. Cuppy

Niniola with the unique hairstyles

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, is a talented performer and songwriter whose ability to effortlessly get people on the dancefloor with her music has earned her the love and respect of many music lovers.

However, her music isn't the only thing that is attention-grabbing about the curvaceous singer. Her sense of style is different as she often stands out in popping colours.

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that the singer is big on rocking bold hair colours, sometimes more than one at a time.

BBNaija Princess' transformation wows fans

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition - if her recent photos are anything to go by.

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold.

Source: Legit