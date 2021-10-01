BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Yousef, has finally reunited with some of his family members after his eviction from the show

A throwback photo of Yousef and his lookalike brothers has made the rounds and fans had funny things to say about it

Numerous internet users joked about them being called Yousef, Themsef and Wesef on social media

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Yousef Garba, is no doubt one of the most-loved stars on the reality show.

His long stay on the show despite his quiet and unassuming disposition proved this to his detractors.

Yousef who has now been evicted from the reality show has reunited with some of his family members outside the house.

Fans react to photo of BBNaija's Yousef with lookalike brothers. Photos: @official_kingyousef, @mufasatundeednut

A few weeks after Yousef’s eviction from the show, a throwback photo of the BBNaija star with his lookalike family members made the rounds on social media.

See the photo below:

Soil media users react

Numerous fans were in awe of their striking resemblance the BBNaija star shared with his kin and also had funny things to say about it.

While some people noted that they looked like twins, others made jokes with the BBNaija star’s name and called them Yousef, Themsef and Wesef.

Read some of their funny comments below:

Balo_ng:

“Yousef, Mesef and Themsef Good to see you guys .”

Bensonokonkwo:

“His Twin.”

Obaksolo:

“So calm & Identical.”

Bhelly_acee:

“Yousef, themsef, and wesef .”

Its.gina1:

“Wow they too resemble ❤️❤️.”

Mr___abj:

“All of them fine ooo.”

_Omeleme_:

“Like say them no Dey even talk. See innocent faces.”

Onlyzest:

“Yousef Na The Only Guy I Don Ever Watch For BBNAIJA Wey No Get Single Problem.”

Future_artista:

“Yousef meets with his brother mesef .”

Nice one.

Screaming crowd welcomes BBNaija star Yousef after his eviction

BBNaija Season 6 star, Yousef Garba, is basking in his newfound fame after getting evicted from the reality show.

The ex-housemate started his media rounds like his other evicted co-stars and was surprised to see a crowd of excited fans waiting for him.

In a video shared on Yousef’s official Instagram page and sighted by Legit.ng, a crowd of screaming fans were very pleased to see him and stretched out their hands to wave at the BBNaija star.

Yousef who stepped out of a building was very pleased to see them. He initially covered his face in disbelief and eventually entertained the crowd with his signature dance moves in the BBNaija house.

Yousef gets emotional as fans surprise him with money cake, picture frame, other gifts

Yousef Garba’s fans have continued to shower him with great love after his eviction from the reality show.

Yousef, just like many other BBNaija stars, no doubt had high hopes when joining the show and his seems to have been validated by his fans who continue to express their love for him.

Just recently, Yousef’s fans gave him a huge surprise after organizing a meet and greet with some of his admirers.

The obviously taken aback housemate also screamed for joy when he realized what was happening and made as if to run away from the location out due to his surprise.

At a point in the video, Yousef covered his face as if he was about to cry before joining his fans in the fun.

