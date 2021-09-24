BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Yousef, is definitely enjoying his newfound celebrity status, mostly due to the influence of fans

Some of the reality star’s die-hard fans recently threw him a big surprise as they hosted a meet and greet

Yousef was presented with a money cake, a picture frame and other lovely gifts as they all danced and partied

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Yousef Garba’s fans, have continued to shower him with great love after his eviction from the reality show.

Yousef, just like many other BBNaija stars, no doubt had high hopes when joining the show and his seems to have been validated by his fans who continue to express their love for him.

Just recently, Yousef’s fans gave him a huge surprise after organizing a meet and greet with some of his admirers.

BBNaija’s Yousef's fans throw him surprise party. Photos: @thegoldensurprisedelivery.

In a video posted online by @thegoldensurprisedelivery and sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, Yousef was led by his brother to the surprise venue and he was shocked to see the screaming crowd.

The obviously taken aback housemate also screamed for joy when he realized what was happening and made as if to run away from the location out due to his surprise.

At a point in the video, Yousef covered his face as if he was about to cry before joining his fans in the fun.

The fans had laid out gifts, wines, a four-tier money cake made of crisp N500 notes, balloons, a picture frame and other items.

Yousef took photos and made videos with his fans that gathered at the event. The young man also did not fail to thrill them with his signature dance moves that fans came to love during his stay in the BBNaija house.

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions from the lovely display of love from fans to Yousef.

Read some of their comments below:

Uniquesaa:

“Our Calm Alpha Yousef ❤️❤️.”

Pinksandrah:

“I hope my baby was extra happy.”

Amin_amyra:

“Wahala for Who no stan yousef ooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lamboneries:

“My baby looks so happy, huh? ❤️”

Mz_alexy:

“He looks so happy.”

Nice one.

Yousef finally meets Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu, fans gush

BBNaija season 6 star, Yousef Garba, has continued to earn praises and love from fans after his eviction from the reality show.

Just days after his exit from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, the evicted housemate finally met with top Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu.

Ali Nuhu had been known to show his support for Yousef during the reality show and it came as no surprise that Yousef would want to meet him.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the popular actor posted photos of himself with Yousef and his lookalike brother, Adam, after they paid him a visit. He also thanked the young man for coming around.

