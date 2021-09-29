Terver Akase, the chief press secretary to the Benue state governor has resigned from his position

According to reports, Akase has indicated interest to run for governor in months ahead and has decided to nurture his ambition

Ortom’s media aide hinted further that he would reveal his plan in the next general election and hopefully he gets to take over in 2023

The chief press secretary to the Benue state Governor, Terver Akase, tendered his resignation from office in order to focus on his 2023 governorship aspiration.

Daily Trust reports that Akase made this known on Wednesday, September 29, at a press conference held in Makurdi, to unveil his plan for the forthcoming general election.

He said that his principal accepted his resignation letter.

Ortom's media aide, Terver Akase says he wants to concentrate fully on his governorship ambition ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Terver Akase

Source: Facebook

Akase said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I tendered my resignation this morning.

“Officially, I have resigned to focus on my governorship ambition."

“I’m grateful to God that he guided and protected me all through the six years of my duties. God willing, I will be the next governor of Benue state."

Akase was first among the governor’s aides nursing the 2023 political ambition to resign from office.

He further reeled out his administration’s blueprint to include improving security, health, internally generated revenue, agriculture, governance among others.

Ortom to Akume: Prepare to explain all your allegations in court

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has revealed that he will institute a lawsuit against Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Ortom said the court case will be instituted against the former governor of the state for allegedly peddling false information about him and his administration.

Legit.ng gathered that Terver Akase, the spokesman of Ortom, confirmed the development to The Cable newspaper.

Tension as Miyetti Allah vows to arrest Governor Ortom, calls him a bandit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Miyetti Allah has raised a serious allegation against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

According to the group, the outspoken governor is a bandit.

The group disclosed this through its national secretary, Saleh Alhassan, when he spoke with Leadership Newspaper.

Source: Legit