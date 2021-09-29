The presidential ambition of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has got a major boost

Lagos - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president have fixed October 7, to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project.

The News reports that this was contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, September 28, in Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that it stated that the week-long event would be launched under the aegis of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’23), from October 2 to October 9 in Lagos.

The SWAGA’23 has been launched in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti with the teeming admirers of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling on him to join the 2023 presidential race.

The group noted that the inauguration would be led by the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) leaders in Lagos, its executive council, national and state houses of assembly members and all political heavyweights in the state.

Independent also reports that ahead of the 2023 general elections, a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke (APC-Lagos), said the support group for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition would take off in October.

Faleke disclosed this during the inauguration of Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS), on Saturday in Abuja.

He noted that Tinubu remained the only person that could pilot the affairs of the country, adding that his achievement as Lagos State governor was a testament.

National coordinator of Tinubu campaign group resigns ahead of 2023 Presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in order to focus on the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Aliyu Lawal Saulawa, the national coordinator of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) movement, has stepped down from his position.

It was reported that Saulawa, who made this known in Abuja on Monday, September 27, explained that he resigned from the office in order to join hands with TSG and make the Tinubu 2023 presidency a reality.

The former BAT chief noted that those who support the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the people willing to maintain Nigeria's unity and prosperity.

