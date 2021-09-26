Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown recently got married to the love of his life in a traditional wedding ceremony

A video has since surfaced online which captured the moment the newly wedded couple received the car

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy and billionaire Jowi Zaza were among those who turned up to support the couple with loads of cash as well

Currently trending on social media are photos and video clips from the wedding ceremony of Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown.

The couple received a car gift. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The entertainer got married to the love of his life in a ceremony graced by some celebrities and social media sensations.

In a video that has since gone viral, the comedian and his new bride are seen taking delivery of a white Benz car gift from lawmaker, Friday Ossai Osanebi.

Celebrities at the wedding

Craze Clown built anticipation for his wedding on social media and the ceremony met expectations.

The beautiful ceremony was packed with Nigerian celebrities like Lasisi, Broda Shaggi, Don Jazzy and Sydney Talker who showed up in well-made coordinated outfits.

The spacious hall was well decorated with flowers, props, beautiful lights, and themed drapings.

During the dance session, Craze Clown rained foreign currency on the mother of his child, Johnny Drille was also there to serenade the couple into tears.

Craze Clown dances as he sets eyes on wife

Craze Clown and his woman walked down the aisle today, September 25 and a video from some of their moments during their traditional wedding made rounds on social media.

Craze Clown did the classic 'looking away and turning to see your wife as a surprise' move and he was not disappointed to see his woman donned in beautiful traditional attire.

The comedian kissed his wife before breaking into a dance.

