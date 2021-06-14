Popular gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, has waded into the drama between his colleagues, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori

In a new video on social media, the male singer was seen mounting a stage to heavily lambaste Tope Alabi while showing support for Alaseyori

Yinka Alaseyori’s on the other hand seemed quite uncomfortable by Lanre Teriba’s action and fans reacted to the video online

Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba, has now spoken up about the issue between his colleagues in the industry, Tope Alabi and Yinka Alaseyori.

In a trending video on social media that was shared on the singer’s page, he was seen mounting a stage to 'fire shots' at Tope Alabi.

In the short clip, Lanre was initially seen saying some words to Yinka Alaseyori who seemed to be trying to stop him from going on stage.

Gospel Singer Lanre Teriba drags his colleague Tope Alabi as he supports Yinka Alaseyori.

Source: Instagram

The male singer however did not listen. He got on stage and sang a few words from the Yinka Alaseyori song that caused the drama, Oniduro Mi.

Then he addressed Alaseyori and told her that some people made mistakes just for her own life to improve beyond its present state. He then proceeded to lead a prayer point where he asked God that people who would ‘misyarn’ for his own glory should quickly do so by His grace.

Not stopping there, Lanre proceeded to throw jabs at one of Tope Alabi’s songs. See the video below:

While a few people commended Teriba for supporting Alaseyori, others said his action was unneeded considering that he was also a gospel musician.

Read some of their comments below:

Profetelijah:

"There goes the King of Gospel music supporting another upcoming gospel singer ...this man is so humble...I just love your humility sir ."

Heistimiiii:

"Sir, to be honest... This is rubbish , god doesn't like all these things the industry is doing right now."

Legendarykingpin:

"But Lanre the babe beg you make u no talk am and you talk am."

Teegoldmedia_fashionoutfits:

"Hmmmm... so u don't like Tope Alabi Again? Abosi inside gospel music industry."

Jibfat1609:

"Thanks for the support bro@lanreteriba,i so much love you and your music@adeyinkaalaseyori."

Teyazeal:

"You self, retrace your steps back to God. Stop bleaching too. Most of you gospel artist don't have the Holy Spirit in you. What you did on stage is absolutely wrong. This is not the Jesus, you all are claiming to preach. Jesus Christ preach love."

9ja_essentials:

"You are sooo stupid for this. Very uncalled for with rubbish you’ve been singing for years. How dare you disrespect her like that. Gospel musician acting like someone who does not know God. If you hv a personal beef with her go and deal with it don’t use this as an opportunity. People don’t even remember you anymore!!!"

Interesting.

Gospel artistes, pastors, celebrities show support for Yinka Alaseyori

Following Tope Alabi's open criticism of Adeyinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduro, many respected gospel singers rallied their support for the fast-rising star by sharing videos of them singing and dancing to the song on their social media handles.

They also accompanied their videos with lengthy captions showing their support and praising Alaseyori's creativity on the song which came to the fore during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

On her verified Instagram handle, popular gospel singer Sola Allyson analysed the impact the song had in her life the very first time she heard it from veteran gospel singer, Bola Aare, years back.

Source: Legit.ng