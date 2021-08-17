Top Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, recently alerted her fans about her new body of work coming out soon

The female singer shared a sultry photo of herself and put her behind on display as she announced her EP, Water and Garri

Fans reacted to Tiwa’s lovely photo and also hailed her for the EP set to be released on August 20, 2021

One of Nigeria’s female singers, Tiwa Savage, recently made an announcement that had her fans buzzing on social media.

The music star took to her verified Instagram page to alert fans about her upcoming EP, Water and Garri.

Tiwa who is one for making big announcement, shared the news by accompanying it with a sultry photo putting her curves on display.

Tiwa Savage announces new EP. Photos: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The mother of one rocked what appeared to be a white chiffon dress as she posed in the photos.

In the caption of the photo, Tiwa explained that the body of work would be released on August 20, 2021.

See her post below:

Fans react

Internet users had a lot of interesting things to say about Tiwa’s EP announcement. Read some of their comments below:

Majimb.o:

"What we love to see !!!"

Freesiafoodies:

"You’re such a stunner ❤️."

Thedottyshow:

"Well, let me cancel all my plans so I can take this in."

Grace_ajilore:

"come onn."

Officialswazzi:

"Okurrrrrrr Queen! We are ready Queen!!"

Interesting.

Mourning singer Tiwa Savage visits late father's house

It is indeed a difficult time for Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage who is still mourning the death of her father who passed away on Tuesday, July 20.

Just recently, the singer shared a video on social media that captured the moment she paid a visit to her late father’s house.

In the video, Tiwa filmed the surroundings of the apartment and focused on some family pictures that rested on the wall.

One of the pictures was taken on the singer’s wedding day. An overjoyed Tiwa was spotted beside her dad who had walked her down the aisle on the precious day.

Sharing the video online, Tiwa noted that she misses her dad. She also prayed for him to continue watching over her.

