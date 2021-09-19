Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently graced an event where he showed the stuff he's made off

Singer Yinka Ayefele performed at the event and sang a praise song for the crossdresser who sprayed money as he stepped on the dancefloor

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has got people talking on social media after spraying cash at a recent event where Yinka Ayefele sang his praise.

Decked in blue traditional attire and headtie, the controversial crossdresser who wore gold pieces of jewellery danced to Ayefele's praise song as he sprayed cash.

Bobrisky graced an event where he took to the dancefloor to spray cash as Yinka Ayefele sang his praise. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

In the video the crossdresser shared on his Instagram page, Ayefele changed Mega 99's hit song, Money, into a praise song for Bobrisky.

The crossdresser was also sprayed by one of the guests on the dancefloor as Ayefele thrilled everyone with his melodious voice.

Social media reacts

Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@official_queen_bee1 said:

"Mommy love."

@real_favoryt wrote:

"Bob toh bad."

@chinonyeremgraceeme commented:

"You dey spray ,them dey spray you,doings."

@robinsongudn said:

"I love you maaaaaa."

@nezopurp wrote:

"My mama dey tension people sha. My wedding you must come o! Love you to the end my internet sister."

@colinmorgan6895 said:

"How i wish this is my marriage omg."

