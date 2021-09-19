Singer Davido has taken to his Instastory channel with a video suggesting that things are now back to normal with his controversial aide, Isreal DMW

The video captured a hyper Isreal hailing his boss in a high-pitched voice in a portion of Davido’s Banana Island mansion

The video has stirred reactions from social media users with some people noting that it appears Davido has lifted his suspension

Singer Davido is currently in Nigerian and it appears the music star has been attending to some pending issues before he jetted out of the country.

The 30BG boss took to his Instastory channel with a funny video of his controversial aide, Isreal DMW.

Recall that the individual had been sent packing from the DMW crew months ago after he made comments about an ongoing investigation involving Hushpuppi and DCP Abba Kyari.

Well, Davido’s recent video has led social media users to believe that Isreal’s suspension from the team has finally been lifted.

The short clipped captured an overhyped Isreal repeatedly hailing his boss. The video was also recorded in a portion of Davido’s Banana Island home.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react

Many who have been anticipating Davido's final decision about Isreal had different things to say about the reunion. Read comments sighted below:

kemmydavis27 said:

"His humility is what I like despite he knows he is older than his boss."

somcodo said:

"You don't buy loyalty , you earn it , I'm happy for him."

preshyb__ said:

"Somebody hold him ooooo before he looseguard again."

_omothorllani said:

"we love you isrealllllll.. glad you are back."

shakitisisi said:

"E choke. Thank God he's now out of the doghouse . I like the guy's vibes sha."

strawberrie_cupcakeh said:

"I like dis man finally his humility is next to none."

