Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji is filled with gratitude as she celebrates another birthday in good health and numerous blessings

The mother of one flooded her Instagram page with birthday photos as she appreciated friends and family for their wishes

Fans and colleagues of the blogger were seen in her comment section with more congratulatory birthday messages

Popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji has a lot to be thankful for as she has clocked a new age on Sunday, September 16.

The mother of one clocked 41 and she couldn’t help but acknowledge the glory of the Lord in her life over the years.

Linda Ikeji rocks matching outfit with her white Bentley Mulsanne in birthday photos. Photo: @officiallindaikeji

Source: Instagram

Linda expressed her gratitude to God for keeping her healthy, alive and happy. She wrote:

"I am alive. I am healthy. I am happy. I have conquered. God has been so good to me. I am grateful!"

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a different portion of her post, the blogger appreciated everyone who has taken out the time to send birthday wishes to her.

Linda's post was accompanied with lovely pictures in which she was spotted posing with her luxury Bentley Mulsanne automobile.

Check out the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

Linda's comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Read what some of them had to say below:

ridaz.kiddies.thrift said:

"Happy birthday Linda,wishing you more fulfilling years ahead."

realtoyosi said:

"Hbd great woman, wish you more success, happiness and peace of mind."

pamcredo said:

"Happy birthday nne ! I love you for you more grace."

mr_yugo_ said:

"Happy birthday queen , keep doing what you do best ... much love."

richy_owunna said:

"Happy birthday world best blogger wullnp and more grease to your elbow."

Linda Ikeji celebrates as son Jayce clocks 3

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Linda Ikeji took to social media to celebrate her special son, Jayce on his third birthday.

The ecstatic mum of one shared photos of the little boy dressed in Versace and sporting a cute smile on his face. fans and friends of Linda have flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for her little boy.

The celebrity blogger also tagged her son to the post and it could be seen that she has given him her surname.

Source: Legit.ng