APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has reacted angrily to the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode to the ruling party

Igbokwe was not happy with President Buhari’s acceptance of the former aviation minister into the party after series of criticism of his administration

He claimed the president has abandoned those who stood firm by him in the past and has not given them such a heroic reception

Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has faulted the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to personally receive Femi Fani-Kayode at the Presidential Villa.

The Punch reports that Igboke on Friday, September 17, took to his Facebook page to express his displeasure through a post and also lamented the defection of the former minister of aviation.

According to him, it was unfortunate that Buhari could give Fani-Kayode a hero’s welcome while those who had stood with him for years were never invited or given recharge cards.

Lagos APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has faulted President Buhari's acceptance of Femi Fani-Kayode into the APC. Photo credit: Joe Igbokwe, Femi Adesina

However, Igbokwe, whose social media posts have gone viral, noted that Fani-Kayode who was allegedly not coming to add value to the party was given a red carpet treatment while his (Igbokwe's) efforts go unappreciated, Vanguard also reported.

He wrote:

“Despite all my push for the APC, Abuja has not given me a phone call talk-less of inviting me for a coffee with c in c but here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in the seat of power, Abuja.

“APC reward enemies. They pamper enemies. This life no balance at all (sic).

“Please I am ok where I am today but I know countless number of APC diehards who are 100 per cent better than FFK. Nobody has remembered them. Not even a recharge card, not even a bottle of coke, not even thank you.”

