Talks about Femi Fani-Kayode's defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue for a long time

In fact, more than one presidential media aide have given different reactions to the former minister's latest decision

Lauretta Onochie is one of those who thinks that FFK's defection speaks a lot of President Buhari's true nature as a man of enviable virtues

The defection of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has been recorded as a plus to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

This was put forward by Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to the president who through her Facebook post on Thursday, September 16, suggested that former detractors like Fani-Kayode are new befriending Buhari because his ways are pleasing to God.

Onochie lauded Buhari over FFK's defection to APC (Photo: Femi Fani-Kayode)

Without saying much, Onochie quoted Proverbs 16:7 to drive home her point.

The scripture reads:

"When a man's ways please the LORD, He makes even the man's enemies live at peace with him."

She also quoted a remark by the minister hours after his defection:

"My perception of President Muhammadu Buhari is totally different from what I saw, working closely with those close to him. He is open and accommodating..."

I was warmly received by Buhari Fani-Kayode reveals after his defection to APC

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode, said he had an excellent meeting with President Buhari on Thursday, September 16, at Aso Rock.

Legit.ng reported that the ex-minister made this known on his official Facebook page while addressing Nigerians on the early morning of Friday, September 17.

He said the president received him warmly and was delighted he joined the APC.

Fani-Kayode wrote:

“It was an honour and a privilege to visit with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, yesterday in the company of my dear friends and brothers, Governor Mala Mai-Buni and Governor Bello Matawalle.

“Mr. President received us very warmly and we had an excellent meeting. I intimated to him of my decision to join the APC and he was delighted with the news..."

