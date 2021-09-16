President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to ignore the loud agitation voices from some sections of the country

Arthur Eze, a billionaire businessman, gave the advice to the president when he was granted an audience by Buhari in Aso Rock

A statement from the presidency noted that the Anambra-born oil investor was on a private visit to the president

Aso Rock - Oil tycoon and businessman, Prince Arthur Eze has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to be distracted by separatist agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other groups in the country.

Rather, he said the president should remain focused on his resolve to move the nation to greater heights.

President Buhari still retains the support of some prominent Nigerians. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Eze's comments were contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina on Wednesday night, September 15.

The statement noted that Eze, an Anambra-born billionaire visited the president at the Aso Rock Villa the same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Eze stated this during a private visit to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The businessman urged Nigerians to always preach peace as against hate, and draw lessons from countries suffering the effect of war.

He was quoted as saying:

“There are countless Igbos scattered around the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, who live happily in peace, and do their legitimate businesses without complaint of marginalisation.

“No matter what, let’s tolerate one another and always embrace the spirit of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation. God that brought us together has not made a mistake. I have no other country than Nigeria, let’s join hands and solve our problems ourselves.”

President Buhari was said to have thanked Eze for visiting and commended him for his good wishes for the country and government at all times.

Adesina also shared the statement on his Facebook page which attracted several comments from Nigerians.

One of the respondents, Henry Okolo wrote:

“You don't run a viable country with lies and deceit.”

A timely message for Nigerian elites

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted that despite the nation’s current challenges, Nigerians must avoid drifting towards voices that appeal to darker impulses.

He said citizens must instead counter fear, despair, and division with inspiring faith, creative optimism, and solidarity.

He specifically called on the elites to act in solidarity and build a consensus to settle contending issues in the nation and enlarge the circle of opportunity, especially for young people.

Anglican church prays for national unity, victory over ‘troublers’ of Nigeria

In a related development, clergymen at the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, on Sunday, September 12 joined in praying for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

There were intercessions on behalf of the nation for God to grant Nigeria victory over the sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

The prayers were specifically for the security, peace, and prosperity of Nigeria.

Source: Legit