Top Nigerian singer, Davido, seems to be exploring other professions going by a recent video of him on social media

The Risky Crooner was seen acting as a conductor after hopping on a tricycle aka ‘keke napep’ in London

The singer’s boys who were also present were heard laughing excitedly as they walked behind him

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido, has got numerous fans talking over a recent video where he acted as a conductor in London.

In the clip posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and sighted by Legit.ng, Davido hopped onto a tricycle popularly called keke napep by many Nigerians.

After the singer was in the tricycle, he brought out his head while standing as the vehicle started to move.

Davido acts like keke napep conductor in London. Photos: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The singer’s crew members who also witnessed the event were very amused by it and could not hold in their laughter and excitement.

Some of them brought out their phones to record Davido while others walked behind him.

See the video below:

Davido's fans react to singer's video

It wasn’t long before the video went viral on social media and it raised series of funny reactions from the singer’s fans.

Read some of the things they had to say below:

Toben_guzman:

“Na him former work.”

Olageeray:

“Tell me why i no go like am♀️.”

Ms__pat:

“ Why won't you just love this man... Obo ❤️.”

Arikyangas:

“Nothing concern am ❤️❤️.”

Basil_starjezz:

“Which kind nonsense fun Na always outside dem Dey turn Slave. Why he no do am for Lagos hold up.”

Smo_ky6:

“No be juju be that.”

Everlastingcars:

“This obo no get pride like the rest ... humanity is the key.”

Derrick_nnaji:

“This guy na cruise.”

Nice one.

