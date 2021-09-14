Security operatives, yesterday, recaptured about 99 inmates out of the 294 that escaped from the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, after some gunmen attacked the facility at about 11.03 Sunday night.

Although over 150 other inmates were still at large as at last night, reports also had it that no fewer than two security personnel, including a soldier and a police officer, died, when the gunmen invaded the facility to free the inmates.

Sources hinted that the suspected gunmen, who came in seven Hilux vans with sophisticated weapons were believed to have come on a mission to release some of the inmates from the correction centres.

The gunmen, however, had a field day shooting sporadically into the air, which enabled them to carry out their mission.

While nothing, according to an account, suggested that an improvised explosive device was used to gain access, despite having an iron door, at the scene were shattered glasses of the windows and broken ceiling.

According to inside sources, the hoodlums, who arrived the centre at about 11.03 on Sunday night and left around 3.00am on Monday morning, forcefully released the inmates, many of whom were brought from the Koto-Karfi Correctional Centre, following an ongoing renovation, compelled after the perimeter fencing caved in.

Sources further hinted that some of the inmates had voluntarily returned to the centre, while others went to the palace to surrender by themselves, after realising the implication of their action, yet, the Kogi State Vigilance Service claimed to have arrested some others in the bushes.

The Comptroller General, Haileru Dan Baba, said investigation into the development had commenced but declined further comment on the matter.

The state comptroller, who was at the scene of incident, also declined to speak with journalists.

All heads of security agencies, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police, Commander, Army Records, Director State Security Service and special adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Jerry Omodara had also visited the scene of attack.

Recall that 240 inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba escaped from the facility on Sunday, September 12.

This happened after an armed gang attacked the prison in the night killing the military officers as confirmed by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS)'s spokesman, Francis Enobore.

Enobore, however, said the comptroller–general, ordered a recapture of more prisoners after some of them who escaped were rearrested on Monday, September 13.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a manhunt was launched for the yet to be identified gunmen who attacked the Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state.

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, said security operatives were already pursuing the escaped inmates after the facility was breached.

Sola Fasure, the minister's media adviser noted that Aregbesola had been briefed by Haliru Nababa, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

