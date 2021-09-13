The attack on a prison facility in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12 has continued to generate reactions in the country

Nigerians woke up to the news on Monday, September 13 after the attack that resulted in over 200 prisoners eloping

A former government official says the attack is not ordinary and has political connotations aimed at discrediting the governor of the state

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has declared that the attack on a prison in Kogi state on Sunday, September 13 was aimed at undermining and discrediting Governor Yahaya Bello.

Fani-Kayode made the statement in a Facebook post on Monday, September 13.

Fani-Kayode and Yahaya Bello have been close political allies in the last few months.

Source: Facebook

The former minister, however, failed to provide any evidence on his claims.

He wrote:

“The prison break and murder of security men in Kogi was contrived. It is a similar plot to the EFCC one. Those behind it need to know that when God is with someone nothing can stop him. Trying to undermine and discredit Yahaya cannot work. Those behind it will hear from us soon.”

Fani-Kayode and Governor Bello have been photographed together severally in the last few months.

The Osun-born former minister had always referred to the Kogi state chief executive as 'my friend and brother' each time he shares the photos of himself and Governor Bello on his social media pages.

Details of the prison break in Kogi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there was a jailbreak at the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kogi state on Sunday, September 12.

It was gathered that a lot of inmates were set free by the attackers who killed some security officers during a gun battle.

However, some of the prisoners have been rearrested after security agencies combed the area after the attack.

Federal government reacts to prison attack in Kogi

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been assured that the unidentified gunmen who attacked the prison facility in the north-central state will be brought to justice.

Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 13.

According to Fasure, one soldier and policeman, unfortunately, lost their lives during the attack while two guards haven't been accounted for.

